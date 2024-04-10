Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV) PT Lowered to $39.00

Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $84.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 178.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Carbon Revolution Public Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ CREV traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.01. 3,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,076. Carbon Revolution Public has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $197.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.88.

About Carbon Revolution Public

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

