Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV) PT Lowered to $39.00

Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $84.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 178.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Carbon Revolution Public Trading Down 6.7 %
NASDAQ CREV traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.01. 3,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,076. Carbon Revolution Public has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $197.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.88.
About Carbon Revolution Public
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Carbon Revolution Public
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- What is a Dividend King?
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Revolution Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Revolution Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.