CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CareCloud Price Performance

Shares of CareCloud stock remained flat at $6.56 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,914. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

