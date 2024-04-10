CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CareCloud Price Performance
Shares of CareCloud stock remained flat at $6.56 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,914. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $28.00.
About CareCloud
