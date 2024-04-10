Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CABGY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $33.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.5255 per share. This is an increase from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

