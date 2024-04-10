Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CARV opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.36.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Carver Bancorp by 36.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Express Co purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. 18.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.