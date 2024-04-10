Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0351

Casper (CSPR) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $418.37 million and $8.89 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Casper Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,517,594,368 coins and its circulating supply is 11,927,653,758 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,516,553,755 with 11,926,662,188 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03600056 USD and is down -4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $9,615,748.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

