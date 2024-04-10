CAVA Group’s (CAVA) Buy Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at TD Cowen in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus raised CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

CAVA Group Price Performance

NYSE CAVA traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $62.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,276. CAVA Group has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.82.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,956,119.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in CAVA Group by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 29,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in CAVA Group by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 125,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

