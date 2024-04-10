CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CBFV. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CBFV opened at $21.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $108.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $27.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 323,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

