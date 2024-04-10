Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Short Interest Update

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the March 15th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 215,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chanson International Stock Performance

Shares of Chanson International stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. 96,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,252. Chanson International has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $18.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chanson International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanson International stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Chanson International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Chanson International

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

