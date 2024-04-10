Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.12 and last traded at $72.01. 1,596,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,484,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at $41,207,857.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

