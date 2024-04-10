Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires 438 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VDC stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,544. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $204.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

