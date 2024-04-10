Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys 5,685 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,459,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,255,000 after purchasing an additional 190,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,282,000 after acquiring an additional 158,530 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,756,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,183,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

FHLC traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $66.97. 82,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,426. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $70.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.47.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.