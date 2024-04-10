Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,923.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,344,000 after purchasing an additional 372,386 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,262,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $735,000.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.50. 127,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,269. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.05 and its 200 day moving average is $134.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $152.73.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

