Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $304,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $259.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,972. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $271.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.67 and its 200-day moving average is $249.87.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

