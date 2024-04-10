Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $457,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

EWC stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,932,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,299. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.54.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

