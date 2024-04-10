Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.24. 32,215,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,798,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $41.99.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

