Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,410 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.93. The company had a trading volume of 569,163 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2559 per share. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

