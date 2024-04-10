Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10,588.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 504.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keating Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock traded down $4.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.30. 5,787,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,068,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.88. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1 year low of $67.60 and a 1 year high of $135.20.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

