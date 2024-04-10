Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 57,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,858,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,068,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,513,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IYJ traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.48. 45,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.97. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.19 and its 200-day moving average is $111.71.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

