Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
IVW stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,665. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.92. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
