Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.88. 601,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,503. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $338.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.98 and a one year high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

