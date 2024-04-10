Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 304 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,959 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,199.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 684,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 654,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,857.5% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 638,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after purchasing an additional 605,784 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,407,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,112. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4819 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

