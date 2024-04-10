Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 7,959 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,959 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 8,228,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,618,000 after buying an additional 254,941 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,936,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,372,000 after purchasing an additional 549,869 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 178,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.93. 509,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,925. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1504 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

