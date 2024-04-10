Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Update

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,000 shares, an increase of 1,377.8% from the March 15th total of 40,600 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 249,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Check-Cap Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHEK traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,545. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.28. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $4.63.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check-Cap in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check-Cap

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Check-Cap during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Check-Cap by 51.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Check-Cap during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Check-Cap by 363.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Check-Cap

(Get Free Report)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.