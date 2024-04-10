Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 18,218 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,218 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,944,000 after buying an additional 935,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,273,000 after buying an additional 2,562,005 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,579,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,534,000 after buying an additional 590,680 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,167,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,179,000 after buying an additional 1,566,457 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,576,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,665,000 after buying an additional 399,680 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.41. 1,018,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.97. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1032 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

