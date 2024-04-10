Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 482 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 12.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MPLX traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

