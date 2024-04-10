Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,716 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,716 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 106.6% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,274. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.08 and its 200 day moving average is $138.16. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

