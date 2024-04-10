Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,034 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises about 4.6% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 182.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,511,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,590,000 after buying an additional 3,417,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,880,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,399,000 after buying an additional 1,226,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Vertiv Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.94. 7,270,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,496,162. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $88.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

