Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Rollins Financial increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,930,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,118. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

