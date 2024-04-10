Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. Nutanix makes up about 2.3% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $2,672,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $7,135,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 641.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 49,465 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1,038.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 93,934 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 459.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 36,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,800. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.26. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,003.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,003.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $1,508,912.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,519,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,477 shares of company stock worth $4,836,249 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

