Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 700 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,773,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 51,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 77,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

FTCS stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.20. 249,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,017. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $70.91 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.38.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

