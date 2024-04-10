Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 7,347 Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXS. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,249,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 176,150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 69,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 101,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN STXS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,362. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $3.29.

Stereotaxis ( NYSEAMERICAN:STXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 77.37% and a negative return on equity of 103.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

STXS has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stereotaxis from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

