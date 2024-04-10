China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Short Interest Up 741.9% in March

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 623,000 shares, an increase of 741.9% from the March 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Suntien Green Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CSGEF stock remained flat at 0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday. China Suntien Green Energy has a 12 month low of 0.31 and a 12 month high of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.39.

About China Suntien Green Energy

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes clean energy in Mainland China. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas, Wind Power and Solar Energy, and Other. The Natural Gas segment sells natural gas and gas appliances, as well as provides construction and connection services for natural gas pipelines.

