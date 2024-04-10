China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Up 376.4% in March

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 376.4% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 546,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ SXTC traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. 3,288,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,410. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China SXT Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 2,009.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 430,100 shares in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.