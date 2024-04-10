ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Stock Price Up 2.1%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.10 and last traded at $31.10. Approximately 2,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 24,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Down 0.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.92.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
Featured Articles
