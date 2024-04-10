ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Stock Price Up 2.1%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.10 and last traded at $31.10. Approximately 2,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 24,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.92.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 105,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

