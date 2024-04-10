Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Receives Buy Rating from TD Cowen

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at TD Cowen in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2,900.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMG. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,633.33.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $15.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,942.54. 147,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,837. The firm has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,693.88 and a twelve month high of $3,023.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,718.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,331.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,793 shares of company stock worth $18,321,152. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.