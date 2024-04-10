Churchill Downs’ (CHDN) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.63.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Trading Down 1.5 %

CHDN stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.97. 64,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.99. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $106.45 and a 12-month high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.05 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,814,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,513,000 after acquiring an additional 35,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,726,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,593,000 after buying an additional 37,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Churchill Downs by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,382,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,508,000 after buying an additional 136,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 99.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after buying an additional 916,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.