Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Roth Mkm

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cinemark

Cinemark Stock Performance

NYSE CNK traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,710. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.27.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Cinemark had a return on equity of 72.91% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $328,182.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares in the last quarter.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.