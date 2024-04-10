Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.35

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 1.35 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Cintas has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Cintas has a payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cintas to earn $16.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $670.14 on Wednesday. Cintas has a 12-month low of $438.59 and a 12-month high of $704.84. The stock has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $635.00 and a 200-day moving average of $578.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 315.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

