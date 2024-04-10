Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

CRUS opened at $93.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.00. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $103.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.97.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $618.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $569,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock worth $700,292 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,593,000 after acquiring an additional 327,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,923,000 after acquiring an additional 105,577 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,357,000 after acquiring an additional 160,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,441,000 after acquiring an additional 137,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

