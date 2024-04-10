Citigroup Boosts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $67.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $63.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s previous close.

OLN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Olin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Olin

Olin Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Olin stock traded down $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $56.65. 416,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,620. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olin will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $2,561,661.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,231.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Olin news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $3,424,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $2,561,661.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,231.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 753,274 shares of company stock valued at $40,434,124. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Olin by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Olin by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Olin by 508.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.