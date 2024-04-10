Citigroup Downgrades monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) to Neutral

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $277.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $215.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.16. monday.com has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $239.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3,081.70 and a beta of 1.18.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that monday.com will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 44.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

