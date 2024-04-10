Citigroup Raises Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $285.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.36.

Shares of APD traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,904. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.08. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

