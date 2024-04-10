Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 million and a PE ratio of 23.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73. Citizens has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Citizens Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Citizens’s payout ratio is 193.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIZN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Citizens in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens by 74.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

