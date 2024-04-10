Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

GLV opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $6.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $66,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 56.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

