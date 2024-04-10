CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. CME Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,085,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,370,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,597,000 after acquiring an additional 31,354 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CME Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,103 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,029,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,841,000 after acquiring an additional 70,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,962,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,270,000 after acquiring an additional 133,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.76. The stock had a trading volume of 960,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,048. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.73 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 51.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.18.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

