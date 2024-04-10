CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of CNA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.21. 28,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,984. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $36.41 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CNA Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in CNA Financial during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

