Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Coffee Trading Down 1.0 %
Coffee stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 million, a P/E ratio of 147.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. Coffee has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.23.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter.
Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.
