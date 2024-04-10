Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Down 1.0 %

Coffee stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 million, a P/E ratio of 147.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. Coffee has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.23.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

Coffee Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JVA. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coffee by 186.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coffee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Coffee in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coffee by 50.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

