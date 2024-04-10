Cogeco Communications (CCA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 11th. Analysts expect Cogeco Communications to post earnings of C$1.88 per share for the quarter.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.61. The business had revenue of C$747.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$755.50 million. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 12.47%.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Shares of CCA opened at C$58.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.78 and a twelve month high of C$72.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$60.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39.

Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogeco Communications

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Chantal Frappier sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.67, for a total transaction of C$44,410.44. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCA. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins cut shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.72.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

