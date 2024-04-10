Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Cut to C$76.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCA. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.83.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

CCA stock traded down C$1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$56.60. 12,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.78 and a 52 week high of C$72.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.61. The company had revenue of C$747.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$755.50 million. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 11.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 8.4785185 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Chantal Frappier sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.67, for a total value of C$44,410.44. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

