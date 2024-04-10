Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cognex worth $11,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,651,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,282 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cognex by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,119,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,015,000 after buying an additional 1,056,834 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,564,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,962,000 after buying an additional 837,487 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNX. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.70.

Cognex Price Performance

CGNX traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.13. 556,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,107. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.97.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.16 million. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

